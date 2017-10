Airline Cargo Co. Hit With Suit Over Biometric Collection

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An airline cargo handling company was hit with a proposed class action in Illinois state court Wednesday that alleges it violates the state’s stringent Biometric Information Privacy Act by storing employees’ fingerprints as part of its time-keeping system without consent.



Lead plaintiff Cia Freeman-McKee, a ramp agent at Alliance Ground International’s facility at Chicago O’Hare Airport, alleges in her complaint that management is currently violating the 2008 privacy law, which has led to a swell in lawsuits from consumers and workers, for well over 200 employees...

