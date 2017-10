Online Auto Seller Cargurus Leads 3 IPOs Totaling $227M

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Shares of Cargurus Inc. rallied upon debut on Thursday, one day after the online automotive marketplace priced its initial public offering above forecasted range and raised $150.4 million, representing the largest of three IPOs that generated $227 million total.



Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Cargurus sold 9.4 million shares at $16 each on Wednesday, beating its estimated range of $13 to $15 a share. Shares soared in their trading debut on Thursday, rising more than 72 percent to close at $27.58 apiece. Medical device companies OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Restoration...

