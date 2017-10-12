Retired Colonel Pleads Not Guilty In Haiti Bribe Plot

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, Boston (October 12, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A retired Army colonel pled not guilty in Boston federal court Thursday to charges that he conspired to help bribe Haitian officials to secure approvals for an $84 million port project.

Joseph Baptiste, 64, a Haiti-born dentist and resident of Maryland, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein for arraignment on a three-count indictment including charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Travel Act.

Baptiste had originally faced a more limited criminal complaint, but after...
