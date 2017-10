Racer In $2B Loan Fraud Says Atty Advice Drove Tribal Ties

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A race car driver's strategy to beat charges that he ran a $2 billion criminal payday loan empire came into focus Thursday as he told a Manhattan jury that his ties with Native American tribes were the product of good faith legal advice, but prosecutors countered that he was trying to distract jurors from a mountain of lies.



Scott Tucker and his longtime general counsel Timothy Muir, who each face 14 criminal charges including fraud and money laundering, gave closing arguments before U.S. District Judge P....

To view the full article, register now.