Tribe Fighting Rival Casino Says Feds Ignored Economic Harm

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians sought to upend another California tribe’s plans to build a Las Vegas-style casino less than 30 miles from its own on Friday, warning a D.C. Circuit panel that the project would be disastrous to its bottom line.



The Picayune Rancheria, a federally recognized tribe in Madera County, California, said that the U.S. Department of the Interior ignored an earlier finding that the project would reduce the Picayune tribe's revenue by 19 percent when it approved an “off-reservation” gaming facility...

To view the full article, register now.