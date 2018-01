Jay Peak Investor Suit Stayed Pending Related Settlements

Law360, Miami (January 16, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday stayed an investor class suit against Jay Peak ski resort owner Ariel Quiros over his alleged role in a $350 million EB-5 visa fraud suit, as Quiros' attorneys indicated two pending related settlements could impact the suit.



In a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno stayed the suit for 90 days after Quiros' attorney, Melissa Visconti of Damian & Valori LLP, said Quiros' pending settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — which should be approved soon...

