How Not To File A Successful Rule 29 Motion

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:49 PM EST) -- Broadly speaking, when federal prosecutors allege that a defendant violated the law by engaging in certain conduct, the defendant has two choices at trial: (1) argue that he or she didn’t do what the government says he or she did or (2) argue that he or she did what the government says, but that what the government says is a crime isn’t actually a crime.



If a defendant chooses the first tack and is convicted by the jury, he or she often has little recourse in...

To view the full article, register now.