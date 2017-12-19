Expert Analysis

How Not To File A Successful Rule 29 Motion

By Daniel Wenner December 19, 2017, 5:49 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:49 PM EST) -- Broadly speaking, when federal prosecutors allege that a defendant violated the law by engaging in certain conduct, the defendant has two choices at trial: (1) argue that he or she didn’t do what the government says he or she did or (2) argue that he or she did what the government says, but that what the government says is a crime isn’t actually a crime.

If a defendant chooses the first tack and is convicted by the jury, he or she often has little recourse in...
