Legal Industry 2017 Year In Review

By Natalie Rodriguez

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 1:24 PM EST) -- It was a roller coaster of a year for the legal industry, which was rocked by gender bias suits, high-profile data breaches and scandalous attorney convictions. Amid these low points, however, there was also #appellatetwitter, major pay bumps for associates and a BigLaw movement to expand parental leave. And, of course, the industry saw a flurry of lateral movement and new legal work tied to the Trump administration’s arrival in Washington. Here’s a look at the good, the bad and the Trump-driven of the year....
