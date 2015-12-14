Ex-Katten Atty Trial Halted Over 'Career-Ending' Claims

By Stewart Bishop

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Martin Shkreli-linked fraud trial of former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel came to a screeching halt Wednesday, over unidentified “potentially career-ending” claims raised by Greebel's lawyers involving an unnamed government official.

Evan Greebel, center and shown in 2015, is on trial over claims that he helped Martin Shkreli pay off defaulted investors using sham consulting and settlement agreements. (Getty) The trial bomb came in the midst of testimony from Steven Rosenfeld, a non-practicing medical doctor and investor in Shkreli-founded Retrophin Inc. and one...
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Shkreli et al


Case Number

1:15-cr-00637

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 14, 2015

