Turkish Banker Gets To Sleep On Decision To Take Stand

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:42 PM EST) -- Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade billions of dollars of U.S. sanctions, stood up to take the stand on his own behalf Thursday before a close to the trial day afforded him the opportunity to sleep on his decision.



The high-profile defendant was set to try and sway a jury of six men and six women of his innocence, his team told U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman during a 2 p.m. discussion.



“Let's have Mr. Atilla,” Judge Berman then said....

