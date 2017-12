NY, NJ Pledge $5.55B Toward 'Urgent' Commuter Tunnel Rehab

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:52 PM EST) -- New York and New Jersey have pledged $5.55 billion for the construction of two new commuter rail tunnels under the Hudson River, an infrastructure project New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday is “urgent” and critical to public safety and the economy.



The funding commitments will help refurbish and expand the aging, storm-ravaged commuter train tunnels that ferry passengers between New Jersey and New York under the Hudson River, an endeavor slated to launch in 2026. The commitments break...

