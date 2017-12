Tribe Settles Worker's Claims Of Time-Shaving At Casino

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Morongo Band of Mission Indians agreed to settle a proposed collective action alleging wage and hour violations stemming from the tribe's use of a timekeeping system that automatically shaved time off the hours that casino employees worked, according to a Friday filing in California federal court.



U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. issued an order dismissing Charles Denton’s Fair Labor Standards Act suit against the tribe, which owns the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Southern California, noting the court was informed of the settlement...

