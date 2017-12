Boeing Squares Off At ITC Against Bombardier Over Duties

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. Monday slammed competitor Bombardier Inc.’s claims that a proposed plan to produce its C-Series commercial jets in Alabama should exempt the aircraft from a nearly 300 percent tariff, telling the International Trade Commission the Quebec-based aerospace company is advancing a last minute “trust us” defense based on a project that may never come to be.



Bombadier’s deal to partner with Airbus to produce its C-Series commercial aircraft for sales to the U.S. is no sure thing, representatives for Boeing told ITC commissioners, adding...

