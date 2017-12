Feds Rip Bid To Toss Suspect's Admission In NSA Leak Case

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 10:48 PM EST) -- Prosecutors blasted a bid by an ex-National Security Agency contractor to suppress her admission of stealing and leaking a classified report during an FBI search of her home, telling a Georgia federal court Monday that all relevant indicators suggest she was not detained and knew it.



Reality Leigh Winner had filed a motion to suppress the remarks as inadmissible since she had not been read her Miranda rights during the June 3 conversation. But prosecutors said FBI agents repeatedly told Winner the the conversational, audio-taped discussion...

