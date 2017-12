GM Fights To Kill $1B Ignition Switch Claims Settlement

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 11:50 PM EST) -- General Motors Co. and its bankruptcy trust faced off on Monday against a group of consumers suing the automaker over alleged vehicle defects in New York bankruptcy court, as the consumers fight to enforce a settlement that could cost GM $1 billion even though the deal was never signed.



The contentious tug of war pits millions of car purchasers and accident victims against “New GM,” the operating incarnation of the automaker, and a trust set up to distribute recovered funds to creditors of the defunct “Old...

To view the full article, register now.