Food App DoorDash Faces Drivers’ Class Action Suit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 1:36 PM EST) -- Online food delivery app DoorDash was hit Tuesday with a class action employment suit filed in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by a driver who alleges the app misclassifies contracted workers, arguing that they should be considered employees under state law.



DoorDash.com Inc., an on-demand food delivery service based in Palo Alto, California — which lets customers request a driver on a website or mobile phone application who will go to a restaurant and pick up and deliver food — fails to reimburse drivers for expenses such...

