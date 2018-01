California Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2018

Law360, Los Angeles (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- California lawmakers are likely to spend 2018 responding to workplace sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood and beyond, as well as the potential privacy dangers of internet-connected devices, flexing a Democratic supermajority to maintain the state's reputation for cutting-edge employment and consumer protection laws, experts told Law360.



California Gov. Jerry Brown signed more than 850 bills into law in October, launching big moves in consumer and worker protections and affordable housing that are expected to set off a flurry of follow-on regulations in 2018.



"California likes to...

To view the full article, register now.