16 AGs Blast DOT Move To Nix Baggage Fee Disclosure Rule

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:25 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from Pennsylvania, California, New York, Washington, D.C., and 12 other states on Tuesday blasted the U.S. Department of Transportation’s decision to withdraw an Obama-era proposal requiring airlines to disclose baggage fee information at all points during a ticket sale, a move the AGs said would hamper the country’s transportation sector.



In a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, the coalition of 16 attorneys general said the decision to scrap the proposed Transparency of Airline Ancillary Service Fees rule would prevent the county’s transportation...

To view the full article, register now.