Pre-Ch. 11 GM Ignition Claims From Eight States Can Proceed

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:12 PM EST) -- General Motors LLC took one step forward and two steps back Tuesday, after a New York federal court axed claims brought by drivers in Maryland who allegedly bought bum cars from GM before the company’s 2009 bankruptcy sale, but ruled that claims from drivers in eight other states can move forward.



Tuesday’s opinion by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman marks a turning point for the so-called “successor liability” claims brought by drivers from 15 states and Washington, D.C., who seek to hold GM’s current incarnation responsible...

