Jury In Case Against Turkish Banker Eyes Zarrab Flowcharts

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan jury weighed charges against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish banker accused of helping Iran dodge billions of dollars of U.S. economic sanctions, for just over four hours Wednesday, asking for sketches purporting to detail illegal activity that were drawn by trader-turned-cooperator Reza Zarrab.



The jury of five men and seven women asked for “flowcharts” drawn by the once high-flying Turkish-Iranian businessman who pled guilty in October. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, who is presiding over the high-profile trial, read the jury's requests at...

