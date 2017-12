Honeywell Strikes $26M NY Lake Pollution Deal

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:48 PM EST) -- Aerospace and automotive conglomerate Honeywell and a New York county reached a deal worth $26 million Wednesday to resolve the federal government’s and state’s claims that their release of mercury, polychlorinated biphenyls and other toxic substances destroyed natural resources at Onondaga Lake.



The proposed settlement, which is subject to a public comment period and to a court’s approval, stems from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s efforts to hold Honeywell International Inc. and Onondaga County responsible for...

To view the full article, register now.