Simpson, Goodwin Steer $1.8B Blackstone-Cabot Deal

Law360, Minneapolis (December 21, 2017, 3:04 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP represented Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. in connection with its roughly $1.8 billion purchase, announced Wednesday, of an industrial portfolio from Goodwin Procter LLP-counseled Cabot Properties Inc. that includes properties in Illinois, California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey and beyond.



Blackstone announced the deal for the 22-million-square-foot portfolio in a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the sellers are Cabot Industrial Value Fund IV LP and Cabot Industrial Value Fund IV Manager LP.



The portfolio comprises 146...

