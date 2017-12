Former Peru Soccer Boss Acquitted In FIFA Corruption Trial

Law360, New York (December 26, 2017, 5:04 PM EST) -- The former president of the Peruvian soccer federation was acquitted by a Brooklyn federal jury of racketeering conspiracy Tuesday, clearing him of the sole charge he faced in the U.S. government’s wide-ranging FIFA corruption case just days after two other defendants were convicted in the investigation's first trial.



The jury in the Eastern District of New York acquitted Manuel Burga, 60, of the sole count of racketeering conspiracy he faced, the prosecutors office said Tuesday. Authorities had sought to tie Burga to broader schemes with other...

