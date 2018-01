4 Things To Know About The Latest FRAND Rate-Setting Case

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A California federal judge added to case law on standard-essential patents late last month by holding that Ericsson did not offer to license its patents on reasonable terms, then becoming only the fourth U.S. judge to determine a royalty rate for essential patents. Here are four takeaways from the decision.



Owners of patents that are essential to industry standards, like those for 3G and 4G wireless technology in Ericsson's case, often commit to license them on terms that are fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND. What...

To view the full article, register now.