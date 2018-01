Ex-Merrill Lynch Manager Loses Mormon Bias Appeal

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday rejected a former Merrill Lynch regional executive’s claims that judicial bias tainted his trial on allegations the firm discriminated against him because he is Mormon, saying a judge treated him fairly but must still rethink fees she awarded the company.



A three-judge Fourth Appellate District panel shot down dozens of complaints about Riverside County Superior Court Judge Gloria Trask’s handling of the trial, saying, among other things, that J. Brent Arave’s attorney first broached a subject he had convinced the...

