Deals Rumor Mill: Weinstein Co., Dalian Wanda, Axiata

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- The film studio once helmed by disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein is closing in on the end of a sale saga that could value The Weinstein Co. at less than $500 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. According to the report, roughly 20 offers came in by the Dec. 22 deadline, and the studio's board has narrowed down the list to six would-be buyers. The Wall Street Journal said entertainment company Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., investment firms Vine Alternative Investments and Shamrock Capital, as well as...

