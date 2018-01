9th Circ. Urged To Revive Suit Over Tribal Remains At Casino

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- Former Jamul Indian Village leaders asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive their suit over the alleged disinterment of their deceased relatives' remains during the construction of the tribe's San Diego-area casino, calling the lower court's dismissal “erroneous.”



Walter Rosales, Karen Toggery and others filed their opening brief in an appeal of the dismissal of their suit, which claims their families' remains and funerary objects were illegally dug up from the cemetery and dumped — without their consent and without compensation — despite their preference...

