Racer Jailed For $2B Fraud After Judge Rips Tribal Defense

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit racer Scott Tucker with a prison sentence of more than 16 years Friday for a $2 billion payday loan fraud, jailing him straight away and rejecting his claim that “tribal sovereignty” made his payday loan scheme legal, along with his lawyer, who was sentenced to seven years but was not remanded.



U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel handed down the sentence of 200 months for Tucker after he and attorney Tim Muir were each convicted of 14 criminal counts by a...

