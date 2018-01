14 State AGs Support Challenge To Sanctuary City Grant Cuts

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from 14 states on Thursday threw their support behind Chicago’s challenge to the Trump administration’s attempt to impose new conditions on a federal public safety grant meant to further the president’s immigration goals, saying that the conditions interfere with their own law enforcement policies.



The attorneys general, led by New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, penned an amicus brief arguing that the U.S. Department of Justice does not have the authority to impose those conditions on the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant...

