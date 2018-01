Justices Won't Weigh In On Martha's Vineyard Casino Battle

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a First Circuit decision paving the way for a Native American tribe to build a casino on Martha’s Vineyard, in a loss for the state of Massachusetts, a town and a community association, which have been challenging the proposed gambling facility.



The high court denied a pair of petitions for certiorari in which Massachusetts, the town of Aquinnah and the Aquinnah/Gay Head Community Association Inc. asked it to review an April First Circuit ruling in favor of...

To view the full article, register now.