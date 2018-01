High Court Declines To Review 7 IP Cases

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down seven petitions involving patent eligibility under Alice, the disbarment of an attorney from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and interference proceedings, among other intellectual property issues.



As is customary, the justices issued no accompanying opinions to explain their denials of the petitions for certiorari.



Nintendo's Alice Win at Fed. Circ.



The Supreme Court said it would not review a Federal Circuit decision that invalidated an image processing patent RecogniCorp LLC asserted against Nintendo Co. Ltd. under the...

