49ers Must Hand Fans Info On Potential Class For ADA Suit

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday said she would allow disabled fans suing the San Francisco 49ers and the city of Santa Clara to reach out to potential class members who purchased accessible seats at Levi’s Stadium, saying anyone concerned about their privacy may opt to not have their identities disclosed.



U.S. District Judge Susan van Keulen signed off on the fans’ bid to force the football team to cough up information, including the name, address, telephone number and email address of individuals who purchased accessible...

To view the full article, register now.