LA Times Must Face New Trial Over Damages In Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has backed a lower court’s decision to order a new damages trial in a former Los Angeles Times sports columnist’s suit against the paper, finding that he had supported his claims of age and disability discrimination but not his allegation that he was forced to resign due to mistreatment.



The Friday decision by the Court of Appeal of the State of California Second Appellate District said the evidence plainly didn’t support T.J. Simers’ contention that his working conditions were so intolerable that...

