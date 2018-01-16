Expert Analysis

America's Shifting Views On Marijuana Post-Cole Memo

By Jonathan Robbins and Joshua Mandell January 16, 2018, 5:27 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- Only four days after recreational or adult-use cannabis became available in California for retail sale and consumption, Jeff Sessions, in his capacity as U.S. Attorney General, reiterated his anti-marijuana stance. In doing so, he changed existing U.S. Department of Justice policies by rescinding what many know as the “Cole Memo,” issued by James Cole, the Obama administration’s former deputy attorney general.

The End of the Cole Memo Does Not Change Federal Law

Just like the Cole memo did not create or change federal law, its rescission...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular