What It Means If States Can Set Medicaid Work Requirements

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 12:37 PM EST) -- Last week, in a long-anticipated move, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that it will allow states to implement work requirements through Section 1115 demonstrations, subject to a number of limits and requirements. This represents a major shift in CMS policy; no previous administration (Republican or Democrat) has approved Medicaid work requirements.



Background



Section 1115 of the Social Security Act (SSA) allows the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to approve a state Medicaid demonstration if, “in the judgment of...

