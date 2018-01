Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Kirkland, Latham

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 2:31 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Silver Lake and P2 purchased Blackhawk for $3.5 billion, Energizer acquired Spectrum’s battery business for $2 billion, Wyndham snapped up La Quinta for $1.95 billion, and Energy Transfer sold its natural gas compression business to USA Compression for $1.8 billion.



Fintech Co. Blackhawk Snapped Up by PE Firms for $3.5B



Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. on Jan. 16 said private equity shops Silver Lake Partners and P2 Capital Partners would pay $3.5 billion for the gift card and prepaid networks provider...

To view the full article, register now.