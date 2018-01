Bombardier Spared Tariffs After ITC Finds Boeing Not Harmed

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:12 PM EST) -- The Trump administration will not move ahead with hefty tariffs on Bombardier Inc.’s C-Series commercial jets after the U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously ruled that the Canadian planes, though unfairly subsidized and sold at below-market prices, were not threatening U.S. producer Boeing.



The U.S. Department of Commerce had prescribed a 79.82 percent anti-dumping duty and 212.39 percent countervailing duty on the Bombardier jets, but those tariffs could only take effect if the commissioners found an affirmative injury. They instead did not perceive a threat to U.S....

