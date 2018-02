9th Circ. Won't Hold Twitter Liable For Fatal ISIS Attack

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a California federal judge’s finding that Twitter Inc. cannot be held liable for the Islamic State group’s killing of two government contractors due to it allowing terrorists to tweet, ruling that the victims’ families failed to show a direct relationship between the social media giant and the murders.



Although the circuit court did not weigh in on whether questions about Twitter’s liability were precluded by a section in the Communications Decency Act protecting the publishers of user-generated content, the three-judge...

