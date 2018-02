As Super Bowl Nears, Odds On Sports Betting Look Bright

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 2:04 PM EST) -- The professional sports leagues have already started to soften their stance on legalizing sports betting as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the issue, but the $4.8 billion that's estimated to be bet on Sunday's Super Bowl — nearly all of it illegally — could hasten their desire for legalization.



The American Gaming Association, a trade group representing the U.S. gambling industry, said Tuesday that Americans will bet a total of $4.76 billion on the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles this...

