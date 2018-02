Project Fi User Says Google Overcharges Affect Thousands

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:06 PM EST) -- A user of Google North America Inc.’s Project Fi data plan hit the tech giant with a putative class action Monday in California federal court, accusing the company of billing thousands of customers for data usage beyond what the Project Fi service actually provides.



The proposed class led by Gordon Beecher claims Google charges $10 per gigabyte of data used, irrespective of whether the data was actually purchased through Project Fi’s pay-as-you-go platform or obtained elsewhere.



“Google bills users for data obtained through alternate connections even...

