Register Your California Cannabis Trademarks Now

By Joshua Cohen February 16, 2018, 1:14 PM EST

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 1:14 PM EST) -- Any cannabis business that is holding its breath waiting for the United States Patent and Trademark Office to start registering cannabis-related trademarks should give up. The attorney general’s recent withdrawal of the Cole memorandum[1] sent a clear signal that marijuana will remain a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance for the foreseeable future. Thus the USPTO will not be registering cannabis trademarks any time soon. Cannabis businesses located in the increasing number of states that have legalized medicinal and/or recreational cannabis should immediately seek state trademark registration, where...
