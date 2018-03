Facebook Shouldn't Expect 'Fake News' Legal Woes, For Now

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- Social media sites are facing heightened scrutiny amid charges that an army of Russia-based “bot” accounts meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google are largely immune from liability even if they unwittingly help spread propaganda, attorneys say.



Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s recent indictment of Russian nationals charged with creating phony social media accounts to sow discord among American voters could hasten efforts to require more transparency from internet companies, potentially opening up new legal risks down the road. But for...

