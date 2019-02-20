Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (February 20, 2019, 6:08 PM EST) -- Joseph Scharnak Levenfield Pearlstein LLC has brought on board a new member of its community association practice group with the hiring of partner Joseph Scharnak, who has left Saul Ewing Arnstein...
