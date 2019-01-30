By Jeff Bank, Cagla Boylu and Brendan Coffman January 30, 2019, 2:37 PM ESTLaw360 (January 30, 2019, 2:37 PM EST) -- 2018 was a year rich in developments in antitrust class certification, including multiple decisions analyzing whether the presence of uninjured class members in a proposed class constitutes a bar to certification....
The Latest Developments In Antitrust Class Certification
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login