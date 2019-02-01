By Randall Kahnke, Kerry Bundy, Mike Sawers and Bryan Washburn February 1, 2019, 5:50 PM ESTLaw360 (February 1, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- The year 2018 brought significant developments in trade secret law, both in the United States and abroad. In-house counsel and private practitioners should consider trends that promise to shape further developments...
Key Trade Secret Developments Of 2018: Part 2
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login