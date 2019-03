BofA, JPMorgan, Others Conspired To Rig Bond Prices: Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- Bank of America N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, and several other big banks were hit with a proposed class action Monday accusing them of conspiring to fix prices and...

To view the full article, register now.