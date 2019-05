Ford Rips Atty's 'Chutzpah' For Coaching Client In Deposition

Law360 (May 1, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing one of the drivers in multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective PowerShift transmission systems in certain Ford vehicles had the “chutzpah” to improperly object and coach her client during a deposition...

To view the full article, register now.