AGs Want More Firepower Against Internet Platforms

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A federal law that regulates internet content is crippling state authorities' efforts to crack down on website operators profiting off of black market opioid sales, election meddling or other illegal activities running through their sites, the National Association of Attorneys General told Congress in a letter Thursday. The group renewed their call for an adjustment to the Communications Decency Act, which they said has been interpreted as shielding website operators from state and local law enforcement for content shared on their sites by third-party posters. "The extensive safe harbor conferred to these platforms by courts promotes an online environment where these...

