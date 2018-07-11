Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greece To Challenge Ruling On Enforcement Of $54M Award

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Greece has said it will appeal a ruling that paves the way for Leidos Inc. to begin collecting a confirmed €47.9 million ($53.7 million) arbitral award against the country, which it had disputed because of a pending challenge in its home courts.

The U.S. defense contractor won the award following a dispute over a contract it had with Greece to provide a security system used during the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Greece on Thursday filed a notice of appeal to the Second Circuit over a New York federal judge's April ruling that a reasonable period of time had elapsed since a D.C....

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

July 11, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

