Williams & Cochrane Says Rival's Ads Stole Its Thunder

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Williams & Cochrane LLP has urged a California federal judge to give the firm a quick win on a false advertising claim against Rosette LLP, arguing that the other firm claimed to be responsible for handling a gambling compact case that Williams & Cochrane won for a tribal government. Williams & Cochrane asked U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel on Thursday to grant the firm summary judgment on its Lanham Act claim against the Rosette firm and founder Robert Rosette. The claim forms part of a broader suit claiming the Rosette firm undercut Williams & Cochrane’s business. The Lanham Act claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS