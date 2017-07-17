Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Williams & Cochrane Says Rival's Ads Stole Its Thunder

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Williams & Cochrane LLP has urged a California federal judge to give the firm a quick win on a false advertising claim against Rosette LLP, arguing that the other firm claimed to be responsible for handling a gambling compact case that Williams & Cochrane won for a tribal government.

Williams & Cochrane asked U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel on Thursday to grant the firm summary judgment on its Lanham Act claim against the Rosette firm and founder Robert Rosette. The claim forms part of a broader suit claiming the Rosette firm undercut Williams & Cochrane’s business.

The Lanham Act claim...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Date Filed

July 17, 2017

